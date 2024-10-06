Nacho Figueras is "honoured" to be part of Prince Harry's upcoming polo documentary series.

Nacho Figueras is part of Prince Harry's upcoming docuseries

The 47-year-old sportsman is a regular teammate of the Duke of Sussex and he was only too happy to work with his pal on upcoming Netflix series 'POLO', which looks behind the scenes at the sport, but stressed he and his royal friend are not the main focus of the show.

He told People magazine: “Look, to me, it's an honour to do anything with him. He's a dear friend.

“This is more his project than it is mine. It's an honour to know that I was able to help.

“And the show is not about me. It's not about him … So we've been working very hard on it and we're very excited about the outcome.”

The series, which Harry is producing via his Archewell Productions company, will premiere in December and Nacho was keen not to give too much away about it.

Asked his best memory of filming, he said: "Look, everything about it. I would love for it to be a kind of, like a surprise. But what I can tell you is that me as a polo player, I think this is something that I've been waiting for my entire life."

But he is looking forward to the docuseries being able to "introduce millions of people to what the sport is all about.”

He added: “You know, the behind-the-scenes, kind of like what 'Drive to Survive' did for Formula 1.

“I'm really looking forward to seeing what happens … Hopefully, this will be the beginning of a, hopefully, longer series that will expose our sport to millions of people.”

Figueras and Harry met at a 2007 charity match benefiting the prince's charity Sentebale and have been friends ever since.

When the 40-year-old royal and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, moved to California after stepping down from official duties four years ago, Harry joined Nacho's Los Padres polo team.