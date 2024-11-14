A new picture of King Charles has been released in honour of the monarch's birthday.

King Charles has turned 76

The king turned 76 on Thursday (14.11.24) and Buckingham Palace has shared a photo of him to mark the occasion, in which he wears a suit, white shirt and blue patterned tie, with one hand in his pocket and the other resting on a chair.

It was posted on the Royal Family's X and Instagram accounts along with a birthday cake emoji and the caption: "Wishing His Majesty The King a very Happy Birthday today."

And the king's son and daughter-in-law, Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales, shared a funny photo of Charles to accompany their birthday wishes.

The picture was taken from the king's recent tour of Australia and Samoa and featured him wearing sunglasses and a floral garland.

The Instagram post was simply captioned: "Wishing a very Happy Birthday to His Majesty the King!"

Despite it being his birthday, the king - who has been undergoing cancer treatment this year - is treating it as a normal working day and will be marking the official opening of a surplus food hub in London.

Charles will be joined by the city's mayor, Sadiq Khan, for a tour of the first Coronation Food Hub in Deptford, before then attending the surplus food festival being staged to mark the occasion.

He will also virtually open a second facility in Merseyside.

The king's wife, Queen Camilla, had hoped to join him on the visit but is still recovering from a chest infection.

In honour of the king's birthday, bells will be rung at Westminster Abbey, where he was crowned in 2023.

And gun salutes will be fired in Green Park by The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery and at the Tower of London by the Honourable Artillery Company.