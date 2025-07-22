Noel Gallagher has taken a pop at the royal family.

The 58-year-old, currently back on the road with Oasis, didn’t mince words when addressing his views on the British monarchy during the last the band’s homecoming reunion gigs in Manchester on Sunday (20.07.25) evening.

He said on stage at Heaton Park before a rendition of Half the World Away: “This one, for the Royal Family... not that f****** Royal Family! The real Royle Family.”

He was referencing how the song is the much-loved title track of The Royle Family sitcom.

His remark came during Oasis’ closing night of their five-show residency in Manchester, which saw Oasis play to more than 80,000 fans each night.

Noel’s disdain for the monarchy is not new. In 2022, ahead of Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee, he told The Matt Morgan Podcast: “I’m not like anti-royal or anything. I don’t hate the Queen or none of them; they were all born into it.

“(But) there are other things for people to be interested in… the appeal of the monarchy is dwindling. It’s a bit farcical.”

Meanwhile, Liam, 52, also used the last of the Manchester shows to comment on a viral social media moment involving Coldplay.

He joked: “This one’s for all you love birds… Don’t worry, we don’t have a camera – it’s not a Coldplay moment.”

Noel added: “It’s none of our business who you’re tingling with, mingling with, and with,” before launching into Slide Away.

The remarks referenced a Coldplay concert at Gillette Stadium in Boston, where frontman Chris Martin, 47, jokingly identified audience members Andy Byron, 50, and Kristin Cabot, whose intimate embrace sparked speculation and headlines over their reported affair after a clip of the moment went viral.

Andy, then CEO of data company Astronomer, has resigned from his role after the footage gained more than 120 million views online.

Oasis are next set to perform seven nights at Wembley Stadium.

Their last performance at the venue took place on 12 July 2009 during the Dig Out Your Soul tour, weeks before their eventual split in Paris.

Reflecting on an earlier 2000 Wembley gig, Noel once said: “That was the low point in Oasis. It was a horrible two-and-a-half hours on stage. Liam can hang his head in shame. It was dreadful.”