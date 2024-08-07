A memorial garden to honour the late Queen Elizabeth has been approved.

The Royal Parks submitted plans for a two-acre plot on the site of a disused plant nursery at London's Regent's Park for a tribute that will be free to the public, and they have now been approved by Westminster Council.

Planning documents obtained by the Daily Telegraph newspaper described the garden as being “intended to provide a relaxing, but stimulating environment that promotes enjoyment through sight, scent, touch and sound” with “quieter areas for solitary enjoyment”.

They added: “The visual, textural, and sensual elements of the garden have all been well considered to create a garden which meaningfully celebrates the life of Queen Elizabeth II but is also accessible, inclusive and contributes positively to the wider park, a Registered Park and Garden."

The garden is expected to open in 2026 to mark what would have been the monarch's 100th birthday.

Andrew Scattergood, chief executive of The Royal Parks, said: “The approval of planning permission marks an exciting step forward in the creation of the new garden, which is designed to be a tranquil space for reflection, accessible to all.

“It provides a serene escape from the city’s hustle and bustle.”

It will include plants that were significant to the queen and diverse habitats such as meadows, woodlands, hedgerows with climate-resilient plants and nectar-rich planting in order to attract wildlife.

The garden will also have a straight path running through it to “represent the late Queen’s unwavering loyalty and service with each end offering a moment of quiet reflection”.

Designers HTA Design LLP will be guided by sustainable practices, with steel from the former nursery greenhouses used to create elements of a new pergola, and repurposed water tower and concrete from demolition material will be recycled and transformed into growing mediums/

Plants to feature in the garden will likely include Narcissus Diamond Jubilee and Tulipa Royal Celebration, as well as the queen's favourite, Lily of the Valley, which were incorporated into her coronation bouquet in 1953.