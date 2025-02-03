Prince Andrew's ex Koo Stark is suing 'Star Wars' producers for £190million.

The 68-year-old actress - who dated Prince Andrew in the early 1980s prior to his now-defunct marriage to Sarah, Duchess of York - starred as Camie Marstrap in the 1977 film 'New Hope' but her scenes were cut from the final film.

The scenes in question have resurfaced online in recent times and the character has appeared in various spin-offs over the years, so litigation filed in an LA court claims that the production company has profited off her likeness.

The legal action was brought by actor Anthony Forrest - who also starred in the film as Fixer in scenes that were eventually cut - and it is claimed that their "intellectual property rights were exploited" when the scenes became available online and on DVD.

In the film, Anthony - who also played a storm trooper and appeared in the James Bond film 'The Spy Who Loved Me' - utters the line: "These aren’t the droids we’re looking for”, and has claimed that he has received no compensation for his work.

Koo has been relatively quiet about her experience on set over the years, but did reveal at a film festival in London in the late 1990s that producers had decided to throw a party after a fortnight of filming but had forgotten to order any alcohol.

She said: "George and Gary [Kurtz, producer] were Quakers, and they don't drink alcohol. One of the things that I remember that was extraordinary about filming was all the crew, the actors and actresses, we all liked to have a drink to relieve the tension, especially on location. And after a week or two, there was sort of murmurings.

"Gary and George said perhaps they ought to throw a party. So they gave a party, and there was everything you could possibly ask for - except, they forgot any alcohol. So that was a bit of a sticky moment!"