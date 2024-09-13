Prince Harry is "excited" about turning 40.

Prince Harry will turn 40 at the weekend

The Duke of Sussex reaches his milestone birthday on Sunday (15.09.24) and admitted he's looking forward to the new decade ahead far more than when he entered his 30s in 2014, the year he returned from his second tour of Afghanistan and shortly after splitting from then-girlfriend Cressida Bonas.

He told the BBC in a statement: "I was anxious about 30, I’m excited about 40.

"Whatever the age, my mission is to continue showing up and doing good in the world".

Harry plans to celebrate his birthday with wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and their children Prince Archie, five, and three-year-old Princess Lilibet, in California before heading off on holiday with a group of his closest friends.

And the Invictus Games founder admitted his children have given him a new outlook on life.

Ht added in his statement: "Becoming a father of two incredibly kind and funny kids has given me a fresh perspective on life, as well as sharpening my focus in all my work.

"Being a dad is one of life’s greatest joys and has only made me more driven and more committed to making this world a better place."

Harry recently described his son and daughter as the "best gift" he has ever received.

He told People magazine: “The best gift I’ve ever been given is, without a doubt, my kids.

“I enjoy watching them grow every single day, and I love being their dad.”

It was recently reported that Harry is set to inherit £8 million from the late Queen Mother - who died in 2002 at the age of 101 - upon his birthday.

When he was 10, Harry's great-grandmother, who was then 94, apparently put aside a tax-free £19 million to leave to her great-grandchildren, according to The Times.

It is thought that the inheritances were divided into two installments, one for when they turned 21 and another when they hit 40.

A former palace aide told The Times: “There was a trust fund set up at the time.

It was a way in which the Queen Mother could set aside money for when her great-grandchildren were older and a way of passing a slice of her estate down in a tax-efficient way.

“It was a way in which some of her estate could be ring-fenced for them."