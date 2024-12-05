Prince Harry "feels sorry" for trolls.

The Duke of Sussex laughed off speculation about the state of his marriage to wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and insisted he pays no attention to rumours written about the couple but is concerned for those who do.

During an appearance at the New York Times' 2024 DealBook Summit, Dealbook founder Andrew Ross Sorkin said to Harry: "I Google Newsed you, and there were people fascinated by everything you're doing, all the time. They're fascinated by Meghan is in California right now, and you're here.

"And there's articles left and right about, you know, 'Why are you making, doing independent events? Why aren't you doing them together?'

"Is that normal for you? The second there's an article — she's in California, you're in New York — they say, 'Well, what is happening with these two, right?' Is that a good thing for you, in a way, that there's so much interest in you?"

Harry laughed as he replied: "No, that's definitely not a good thing. Apparently we've bought or moved house 10, 12 times. We've apparently divorced maybe 10, 12 times as well. So it's just like, what?'

"It's hard to keep up with, but that's why you just sort of ignore it. The people I feel most sorry about are the trolls.

"Their hopes are just built and built, and it's like, 'Yes, yes, yes, yes, yes,' and then it doesn't happen. So I feel sorry for them. Genuinely, I do."

Harry declared he had "no doubt" his conversation with the journalist "will be spun or twisted somehow against me, and maybe you yourself will be trolled relentlessly."

He added: "For that, I can only apologise, but you did invite me, so it's not my fault."

The prince declared his "main goal" to be "being the best husband and dad" that he can be, and admitted he "very much enjoys" living in California with Meghan and their children Prince Archie, five, and three-year-old Princess Lilibet, particularly because there are activities he can do in the US that he "undoubtedly wouldn’t be able to do in the UK".

Harry and Meghan have both previously been critical of social media and its impact on young people and the 40-year-old royal admitted he'd like to work with company shareholders to discuss better safeguarding measures.

He said: “I would welcome the chance to sit down with the shareholders, because their shareholders are the ones that really are in control.

"I’m sure they are parents, and I’m sure hopefully they would agree that kids need to be kept safe.”