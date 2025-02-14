Prince Harry felt "protected" while living in Canada because his neighbours treated him with "respect".

Prince Harry loved living in Canada

The Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex decamped to Vancouver Island with their young son Prince Archie after stepping down as senior members of the royal family and quitting Britain for a new life abroad - but they ended up moving to Los Angeles after their location was made public and Harry admits he loved his brief stint living there.

In an interview with Canada's CTV News, Harry explained: "Canada has been really, really good to my wife over all these years, and it’s been really good to us as well.

"Certainly in 2020, it was amazing to be able to be in Canada with Archie and be able to go for hikes in amongst the local town and feel protected.

"We were here for more than six weeks before anybody found out. We were bumping into people the whole time. Nobody told anybody.

"I guess they told other people. But it’s not too much of a media or like [paparazzi] culture on Vancouver Island. There was [a] sense of respect."

Meghan lived in Canada while she was starring in TV show 'Suits' prior to moving to the UK to be with Harry.

The royals now live in the exclusive A-list resort of Montecito in California with Prince Archie and their daughter Princess Lilibet, but the couple have been back in Canada this week for Harry's Invictus Games tournament.

In the interview with CTV, Harry revealed he recently had to explain the difficult subject of landmines to his five-year-old son but it gave him the chance to talk about the good work of his late mother Diana, Princess of Wales who famously walked through a field full of explosives to raise awareness during a charity trip to Angola in 1997.

Harry said: "It’s hard because kids, they’ll always ask the right questions. So you either shut it down straight away, which I will never do, or you engage in the conversation and you try to explain things.

"Interestingly, [Archie] gave me a chance to talk about my mum, his grandma. It produced a very interesting conversation between me and him, different to what I thought it was going to be."