Prince Harry has hailed his two children as the best presents he’s ever had.

The Duke of Sussex, 39, paid tribute to his son Archie, five, and three-year-old daughter Lilibet – who he has with his 43-year-old wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex – ahead of his 40th birthday on 15 September.

He told People: “The best gift I’ve ever been given is, without a doubt, my kids.

“I enjoy watching them grow every single day, and I love being their dad.”

Page Six previously has reported Harry is planning to celebrate his 40th with a party organized by his wife in Montecito, California, where the live.

The outlet and others have reported Harry will then enjoy a weekend getaway with his close friends in the mountains.

His comment about his children is rare as he and Meghan rarely speak publicly about their kids.

Former ‘Suits’ actress Meghan did recently reveal her daughter Lilibet is growing up to be confident with a strong voice.

She told fans last month at a panel discussion called ‘Afro-Descendant Women and Power: Voice of Equity’: “I know how it feels when you don’t utilize your voice when you need to be heard or have something to say.

“I encourage our daughter to do so – who, at three, has absolutely found her voice, and we are so proud of that.”

Harry is not thought to be planning to spend his 40th with senior royals including his father King Charles and older brother Prince William, 43.

He has had a strained relationship with both since he and Markle quit their royal duties and moved to America in 2020.

The couple are said to have infuriated the royals by then sitting down for a tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey, 70, during which Meghan said an unnamed member of the royal family had questioned how dark her son Archie’s skin would be when he was born.

Harry also fuelled his rift with the royal family with the release of his memoir ‘Spare’ in which he detailed his feuds with his father and brother.