Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex made a secret visit to war-torn Ukraine to meet wounded military personnel.

The 40-year-old royal - who previously spent a decade serving in the British Army and established the Invictus Games for veterans in 2014 - left his home in California to attend a court hearing in London this week and now it's been revealed he used his trip to Europe to make a secret stop in Ukraine visit a special clinic in Lviv.

Rob Owen, chief executive of Prince Harry's Invictus Games Foundation, said: "This visit to the Superhumans charity in Ukraine underscores the Invictus Games Foundation’s broader commitment to supporting recovery and rehabilitation for wounded injured and sick service personnel and veterans, even in the most challenging environments.

"Ukraine has been a vital part of the Invictus Games Foundation’s community since participating in the Invictus Games Toronto 2017, and this visit reaffirms our dedication to standing with those who are navigating life after injury, both at the Games and beyond as part of our year-round sport recovery programmes.”

The prince visited the Superhumans Centre in Lviv - in the west of the country - which provides rehabilitation treatment, prosthetics, psychological help and reconstructive surgery to injured veterans and civilians.

He reportedly brought along a number of representatives of his Invictus Games Foundation who have been through similar rehab experiences and met with patients and staff at the clinic as well as Ukraine's Minister of Veterans Affairs, Natalia Kalmykova.

The news of the visit was only revealed after Harry had left the country. He's believed to have first been invited to visit the Superhumans Centre by the clinic's chief executive Olga Rudneva, a year ago and again at the last Invictus Games in February.

Harry's trip comes after his aunt Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh became the first member of the British royal family to step foot in Ukraine since the Russian invasion in 2022 by making an unannounced visit to Kyiv last year.

His brother William, Prince of Wales met with Ukrainian refugees in Estonia during a two-day visit there last month while his father King Charles hosted the Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelensky at the royal family's Sandringham estate in Norfolk in March.