The Duke of Sussex has been in the UK this week for a number of engagements but rather than travel back home to California as expected, he visited Kyiv following an invitation from Olga Rudnieva, the founder and CEO of the Superhumans Trauma Centre in Lviv, who he had met in New York.

He told The Guardian newspaper: “I bumped into Olga in New York. It was a chance meeting and I asked her what I could do to help. She said ‘the biggest impact you have is coming to Kyiv’. I had to check with my wife and the British government to make sure it was OK. Then the official invitation came.

“In Lviv, you don’t see much of the war. It is so far west. This is the first time we will see the real destruction of the war.”

The Superhumans Trauma Centre treats wounded amputees, and Harry had previously visited the centre in April.

Harry has vowed to do "everything possible" to help the recovery of the thousands injured in the war against Russia, and while in Kiev, his Invictus Games Foundation plan to detail new initiatives to support their rehabilitation.

He said: “We cannot stop the war but what we can do is do everything we can to help the recovery process.

"We can continue to humanise the people involved in this war and what they are going through. We have to keep it in the forefront of people’s minds. I hope this trip will help to bring it home to people because it’s easy to become desensitised to what has been going on.”

Ukraine first took part in the Invictus Games - a competition for sick, ill and wounded veterans and service personnel founded by the prince in 2014 - in 2017 and Harry recalled the reception their team received two years ago.

He said: “It was remarkable. Every one of the participants had a journey to get to those games, but nobody from any of the other competing nations was going back to war. That is why the Ukrainians stood out. Everyone felt an immense connection to them.

"Some of the competitors were being pulled off the battlefield and were going back to the battlefield. It means so much to us, because it means so much to them.”

During his trip to Kyiv, the 40-year-old royal - who has children Prince Archie, six, and four-year-old Princess Lilibet with wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex - will meet the Ukranian prime minister, Yulia Svyrydenko, and spend time with 200 veterans at the National Museum of the History of Ukraine in the Second World War.