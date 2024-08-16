Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attended a “social and emotional gym” during a visit to schoolchildren in Colombia.

The royal, 39, and his wife, 43, are continuing a four-day tour of the nation and also took part in an art session and planted trees during a visit to a school in the capital of Bogota.

While at the Colegio La Giralda, the couple – who have children Archie, five, and three-year-old Lilibet – were greeted by performances from students who wore traditional Colombian dress and performed cumbia songs with percussion.

Pupils also gave presents to the pair for their kids including Colombian style ponchos as well as letters and drawings.

Meghan told one student in Spanish: “You’re the same age as my son Archie.”

Harry and Meghan also visited the school’s “social and emotional gym” – designed to teach students a mix of mental and physical exercises to balance their mental health and personal wellbeing.

The students demonstrated meditation techniques and how they balance their emotions – with Harry then crouching over on his knees to put on boxing gloves before using a punching bag.

Harry also practised his Spanish by asking students their names and ages.

The couple have a full security detail during their visit, alongside vice-president Francia Marquez, who invited them to Colombia.

They had a 14-strong cavalcade of vehicles, while the school they visited was patrolled by soldiers, police and private security.

The school also has a garden and “memory museum” where pupils have shared art they have created paying tribute to victims of Colombian conflicts.

Harry and Meghan stepped down as senior working royals in 2020 to carve out a new life for themselves in the US, and no longer carry out official visits on behalf of the royal family.