Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex have shared their commitment to helping make the internet a safer space for young people.

The royal couple will attend a conference in Colombia about 'creating safer physical and digital spaces'

The royal couple - who stepped down as senior members of the British Royal Family to embark on a financially independent life in the US in 2020, with their two young children, Prince Archie, five, and Princess Lilibet, three - have given a rare joint interview where they highlight the impact online bullying can have on mental health.

In a new interview set to air on 'CBS Sunday Morning', Meghan, 42, said: "Our kids are young… they're three and five. They're amazing.

"But all you want to do as parents is protect them."

She continued: "So, as we can see what's happening in the online space, we know that there's a lot of work to be done there, and we're just happy to be able to be a part of change for good."

Host Jane Pauley said: "You hope that when your children ask for help, someone, you know, is there to give it."

Referring to deaths linked to online bullying, Harry, 39, replied: "If you know how to help.

"At this point, we've got to the stage where almost every parent needs to be a first responder.

And even the best first responders in the world wouldn't be able to tell the signs...

"That is the terrifying piece of this."

The interview - their first since their explosive 2021 tell-all with Oprah Winfrey - came as the couple were revealed to be embarking on a tour of Colombia later this year, where they will help to set out plans to tackle cyberbullying through their Archewell Foundation.

Vice President of Colombia Francia Márquez said: "I am pleased to announce that Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, have kindly accepted my invitation to visit our beautiful country.

"During their trip, The Duke and Duchess will join me in visiting Bogotá, as well as the Caribbean and Pacific regions of Cartagena and Cali.

"In these vibrant locations, they will have the exceptional opportunity to engage with leaders, youth, and women who embody the aspirations and voices of Colombians committed to progress.

"Their visit comes at a particularly significant time, as it precedes the first Global Ministerial Conference on Ending Violence Against Children, to be held in Colombia this November.

"The Archewell Foundation, founded by The Duke and Duchess, is renowned for its global leadership in fostering a safer online environment.

"The forthcoming conference will unveil a comprehensive framework for creating safer physical and digital spaces, tackling issues such as cyberbullying, online exploitation, and the mental health impacts of these threats.

"It will offer actionable solutions and commitments for countries around the world."

The tour will follow their three-day visit to Nigeria in May.