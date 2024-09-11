Prince Harry's children are the "best gift" he has ever been given.

Prince Harry will turn 40 on September 15

The Duke of Sussex - who is married to former actress Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and has Prince Archie, five, as well as three-year-old Princess Lilibet with her - will celebrate his 40th birthday on Sunday (15.09.24) but revealed that nothing could please him more than getting to watch his children grow up.

He told People: "The best gift I've ever been given is, without a doubt, my kids. I enjoy watching them grow every single day, and I love being their dad."

Prince Harry tied the knot with Meghan in 2018 but they relinquished royal duties in early 2020 in favour of a life in LA.

It was recently reported that he is set to inherit £8 million from the late Queen Mother - who died in 2002 at the age of 101 - upon his birthday.

When he was 10, Harry's great-grandmother, who was then 94, apparently put aside a tax-free £19 million to leave to her great-grandchildren, according to The Times.

It is thought that the inheritances were divided into two installments – one to be given to Harry and his brother William, 42, when they turned 21, and another on their 40th birthdays.

A former palace aide told The Times: “There was a trust fund set up at the time.

It was a way in which the Queen Mother could set aside money for when her great-grandchildren were older and a way of passing a slice of her estate down in a tax-efficient way.

“It was a way in which some of her estate could be ring-fenced for them."

William became Duke of Cornwall when he was made Prince of Wales after King Charles’ coronation following the death of Queen Elizabeth in September 2022, and is estimated to have received a £23.6 million fortune by inheriting the estate."