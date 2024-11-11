Prince Harry had sweets sent to bereaved military children on Remembrance Sunday (10.11.24).

Prince Harry sent sweets to the children of fallen war heroes

The 40-year-old royal and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, 43, stepped back from royal duties to lead an independent life in the US in 2020, and although Harry did not join his father King Charles, 75, and other members of the royal family at the Cenotaph to honour fallen war heroes, he had a small role as an ambassador for the charity Scotty's Little Soldiers.

Harry - who has Prince Archie, five, and Princess Lilibet, three, with former actress Meghan - not only had the bags of sweets sent for the children for the march past the Cenotaph in London, but he also penned the youngsters a letter.

The charity's founder Nikki Scott - a widow who lost her husband Corporal Lee Scott in the war in Afghanistan in 2009 - launched the non-profit in 2010 to help children left devastated by the loss of their parents at war.

She said of Harry's involvement with Scotty's Little Soldiers: "He's very much in contact. He sent the children sweets today as well.

"They all have sweets in their pockets from Prince Harry."

Harry - who lost his own mother, Princess Diana, when he was just 12 in 1997 - wrote to the children: "This day is a time not only to honour the extraordinary sacrifices made by our service members but also to recognise the impact these sacrifices have on families, especially ones like yours.

"I understand, perhaps more than most, the weight of losing a parent at a young age. It can be overwhelming and isolating. Yet, in the midst of that heartache, we find strength in the love and memories left behind, and I have seen how communities like yours can offer deep comfort and healing."

He went on: "The tears and laughter, the shared experiences, and the moments of joy you create together are powerful reminders that love endures."

Harry concluded: "Our resilience is a testament to the legacy of your loved ones, and I have every confidence in your ability to make them proud and to shine brightly in the world.

"All they want is for you to be happy."

Harry – who served in the British Army for 10 years and completed two tours of Afghanistan – has made it a "tradition" to pen a note for the children each year.

Nikki said: "Prince Harry is completely dedicated to Scotty’s and takes his role as Global Ambassador very seriously.

"He understands what it is like for our members to grow up without their parent, and he also knows the sacrifices made by servicemen and women.

"It’s become a bit of a tradition now, for The Duke to write to our members at Remembrance. They also received letters from him in 2022 and 2023 and it means so much to them to know he is thinking about them and their parents at this proud but difficult time."