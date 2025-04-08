Prince Harry claimed to have been "singled out" for "inferior treatment" amid the latest round of legal action over his security arrangements.

Prince Harry is challenging his security arrangements

The 40-year-old royal appeared at the Court of Appeal in London on Tuesday (08.04.25) , as he continues his legal challenge against his security arrangements in the UK.

In 2020, the Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures (Ravec) ruled that Harry should receive a different degree of security when he's in the UK, after he and his wife, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, both stepped down as senior working royals.

Harry's UK security is currently decided on a case-by-case basis, but the prince - who sat behind his legal team in the courtroom - is arguing that he still faces significant security threats.

During the hearing, Shaheed Fatima KC, Harry's barrister, said: "The appellant does not accept that ‘bespoke’ means ‘better’. In fact, in his submission, it means that he has been singled out for different, unjustified and inferior treatment.

"The appellant’s case is not that he should automatically be entitled to the same protection as he was previously given when he was a working member of the royal family.

"The appellant’s case is that he should be considered under the terms of reference and subject to the same process as any other individual being considered for protective security by Ravec, unless there is a cogent reason to the contrary."

The barrister disputed the notion that there was "good reason" for the judge to depart from Ravec’s terms of reference.

She also contested the idea that Ravec could properly determine whether Harry was not within the “other VIP” category without seeking advice from the risk management board (RMB).

She said: "The judge’s starting point for that ‘good reason’ question is that the RMB assessment is optional or discretionary. That is wrong, and that fundamental error of interpretation then completely tainted his analysis of 'good reason'."

Fatima added that the reasoning for not carrying out a a risk management board assessment "does not stack up".

The hearing in London is expected to last two days. Harry - who now lives in California with his wife and children - is not expected to give evidence.