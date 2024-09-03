Prince Harry is said to have stayed at his mother Princess Diana’s ancestral home on his recent trip to Britain.

Prince Harry is said to have stayed at his mother Princess Diana’s ancestral home on his recent trip to Britain

The Duke of Sussex, 39, stayed with his uncle Charles Spencer at the Althorp House estate following his surprise appearance at the memorial service for his late uncle Lord Robert Fellowes on 29 August, People has reported.

Harry’s uncle was married to Diana’s sister Lady Jane, and was remembered at the service, which was also attended by Prince William, 42, and Diana’s other sister, Lady Sarah McCorquodale.

The ceremony came two days before the 27th anniversary of the death of Diana, who was killed aged 36 on 31 August, 1997, in a Paris car crash.

She was remembered by her brother Charles on the anniversary of her passing in an emotional tribute on social media he posted on Saturday. (31.08.24)

He shared an image that showed various photographs and newspaper clippings focusing on Diana – including an article about her christening and a snap of the late royal playing outside as a young girl.

But Charles refrained from including a caption on the moving post.

He is the youngest of five children born to John Spencer and Frances Shand Kydd.

Charles grew up with his three older sisters – Sarah, the eldest, born in 1955, followed by Jane in 1957 and Diana in 1961.

He also had an older brother named John, who was born in 1960 but died just hours later.

Charles admitted after Diana’s death he was haunted by the feeling he could have done more to save her from her tragic end.

He told People: “You always think, God, I wish I could’ve protected her. It was just... it was devastating.

“I always felt intensely protective towards her.”

Charles famously gave the eulogy at Diana’s funeral on 6 September, 1997, at which Sir Elton John, 77, sang his now iconic version of ‘Candle in the Wind’.

He said he was acting as the “representative” of a “family in grief, in a country in mourning, before a world in shock”, before hailing Diana as the “very essence” of compassion, duty, style and beauty – and saying she was the “most hunted person of the modern age”.

Along with Charles’ online tribute, thousands of tourists and royal fans laid flowers and photos of Diana on 31 August at the gates of her former residence Kensington Palace.

Diana was killed in the Paris tunnel crash alongside her partner Dodi Fayed, 42, while her sons Prince William, then 15, and Harry, who was 12 at the time, were on holiday with their father, then Prince Charles at Balmoral Castle in Scotland.