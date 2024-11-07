Prince Harry will “probably” be asked not to get involved in politics in the wake of Donald Trump’s re-election as US president.

The 40-year-old Duke of Sussex – whose wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, has previously blasted the former reality TV judge as “divisive” – was brought up in the royals ordered not to meddle in matters of state.

And ex-royal butler Grant Harrold, who worked for King Charles and Queen Camilla from 2004 to 2011, said the election of Trump as the new US president on Wednesday (06.11.24) was unlikely to change this.

He was quoted by the Daily Express Online saying about Harry would likely be “asked not to be involved” in political issues: “Royals historically haven’t got involved in politics, so it would be interesting to see how this would work.

“Royals do touch on political matters, such as things governments work on, including climate change.

“However, getting involved in politics is a very fine line. If Harry did this, it would be tricky, he’s seventh in line to the throne.

“He’d probably be asked not to do that, and the royals are, of course, encouraged not to vote.”

Mr Harrold also said the Sussexes will likely remain in America despite Donald Trump’s election as the nation’s 47th president.

Prince Harry, 40, and his 43-year-old US-born wife Meghan have been at odds with the Trumps for years after the duchess branded Donald, 78, "divisive" and "misogynistic" – while commentators said the former reality TV judge could use his power to revoke Harry's US visa in the ongoing row over the royal being granted one despite his self-confessed drug use in the past.

But former royal butler Grant Harrold, who worked for King Charles and Queen Camilla from 2004 to 2011, said the election of Trump as the new US president on Wednesday (06.11.24) “won’t affect where Meghan and Harry live”.

He was quoted by the Daily Express Online saying: “I don’t think Trump getting elected would affect where Meghan or Harry live.

“I don’t see them suddenly deciding to leave the country – it will be down to personal reasons if they do.

“It’s already been said that they might want to come back to Europe anyway, but I think that’s personal reasons and not political reasons.

“I think they’ll be in the country they want to be in. It could be Europe so they can be closer to the royal family.”