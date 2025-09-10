Prince Harry’s reunion with King Charles lasted less than an hour.

Prince Harry’s reunion with King Charles lasted less than an hour

The Duke of Sussex, 40, has been estranged from his cancer-fighting monarch father, 76, for 19 months, but met him for a private tea at Clarence House on Wednesday (10.09.25) evening – fuelling hopes he will be welcomed back into the royal family.

Harry’s Range Rover arrived at the King’s London residence at 5.21pm.

He remained inside for 55 minutes before departing at 6.14pm.

The reunion was almost twice as long as their last encounter in February 2024, when Harry flew to Britain after learning of his father’s cancer diagnosis and was granted a 30-minute audience.

According to The Sun, the father and son shared tea in private.

Harry later told guests at an Invictus Games event in London the monarch was in good health.

He said: “Yes he’s great, thank you.”

At the reception, held at the top of the Gherkin building, Harry joked with attendees about his delayed arrival.

He said: “I think this whole thing has been delayed slightly, so at this point you’re all hammered – which was part of the plan all along, stuck up here at the top of the Gherkin.”

The duke’s arrival at Clarence House was delayed by heavy London traffic caused by a Tube strike.

No longer entitled to blue-light police escorts since stepping down as a senior working royal in 2020, Harry was caught in congestion before reaching the royal residence.

Charles had flown earlier from Balmoral, leaving shortly before 2pm and arriving at RAF Northolt about an hour later.

Queen Camilla, 77, did not travel with him.

Just 20 minutes before Harry entered Clarence House, Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh was seen leaving.

Harry’s older brother Prince William, 43, was not present.

He had spent the day in Cardiff at the Principality Stadium, supporting the launch of a new mental health hub to mark World Suicide Prevention Day.

Harry entered Clarence House through the visitor’s entrance with his driver and security aide Christopher Sanchez, formerly a bodyguard to Barack Obama.

The King and other senior royals, including Sophie, had earlier used the main gates on The Mall.

The duke is visiting Britain on a four-day trip of charity events.

Earlier on Wednesday he toured Imperial College London’s Centre for Blast Injury Studies before attending the Invictus reception.

Harry lives in California with his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, 43, and remains estranged from much of his family, including William.