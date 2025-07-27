The Prince and Princess of Wales are reportedly considering moving from Adelaide Cottage.

The royal couple could soon relocate

The royal couple have lived in the grounds of Windsor Castle for the last three years, but they are now considering relocating to somewhere bigger, with Fort Belvedere - which is located in Windsor Great Park - being tipped as one possible destination.

A source told the Mail on Sunday newspaper: "They feel they have outgrown Adelaide Cottage and need somewhere more substantial.

"This is the perfect new home for them. It has a swimming pool and tennis court, and Charlotte loves playing tennis."

The Prince and Princess of Wales - who have Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, ten, and Prince Louis, seven, together - are currently evaluating their options, but no move is imminent.

Earlier this year, the Princess announced that she was in remission from cancer.

The 43-year-old royal took to social media in January to reflect on her emotional return to the Royal Marsden Hospital in west London, where she received treatment for cancer, and to confirm that she was in remission from the disease.

Catherine - who went public with her cancer diagnosis in March 2024 - wrote on X: "I wanted to take the opportunity to say thank you to The Royal Marsden for looking after me so well during the past year.

"My heartfelt thanks goes to all those who have quietly walked alongside William and me as we have navigated everything.

"We couldn’t have asked for more. The care and advice we have received throughout my time as a patient has been exceptional.

"In my new role as Joint Patron of The Royal Marsden, my hope is, that by supporting groundbreaking research and clinical excellence, as well as promoting patient and family wellbeing, we might save many more lives, and transform the experience of all those impacted by cancer.

"It is a relief to now be in remission and I remain focussed on recovery. As anyone who has experienced a cancer diagnosis will know, it takes time to adjust to a new normal. I am however looking forward to a fulfilling year ahead. There is much to look forward to. Thank you to everyone for your continued support. C (sic)"