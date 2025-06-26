Prince William has called for global leaders to act with "urgency and purpose" to solve the climate crisis.

Prince William spoke passionately about the environment as he hosted a meeting with Indigenous leaders

The Prince of Wales hosted a roundtable meeting highlighting the important work Indigenous people do to protect the environment as he stressed the need to preserve the natural world during the summit at St James's Palace in London on Thursday (26.06.25).

William said: "All life begins with nature. Our forests, rivers, and the ocean are not just landscapes, they are the foundation of life on Earth. They regulate our climate, provide food and water, and sustain economies worldwide.

"We are here today not only to recognise the truth, but to act on it with urgency and purpose.

"Across the world, Indigenous peoples and local communities live in deep relationship with land and sea, guided by knowledge passed down through generations. Nature is not seen as a resource to be extracted, but as something sacred – to live with, respect, and sustain. Their stewardship and protection are among the most effective forces for conservation."

The 43-year-old royal added: "If we are serious about achieving climate and biodiversity goals, Indigenous peoples and local communities must be central to the effort as partners, leaders and co-creators of solutions."

William believes that "momentum is growing" in the battle against climate change and highlighted the importance of worldwide unity in environmental efforts in the meeting – which formed part of London Climate Action Week.

The prince said: "I've invited you here because of our shared goals and the opportunity we have, together, to build a coalition that delivers. This is a moment for courage. We are not starting from zero.

"Let us move forward – united in purpose and committed to protecting nature as the foundation for a just and healthy future for all."

William teamed up with Australian conservationist Robert Irwin for an event earlier this week and the 21-year-old TV star can see that the heir to the British throne "truly cares" about the environment.

Robert – the son of the late Crocodile Hunter star Steve Irwin – told The Sunday Mirror newspaper: "I love being around passionate people, it inspires me. The prince is just that - passionate, curious and thoughtful. I’ve been fortunate enough to share many great discussions about the things we love about the natural world. And it's clear that he has a profound love for wildlife and wild places.

"He knows that he can put a spotlight on people making a real difference. He takes this responsibility very seriously, and he has a great ability to direct attention to where it needs to be. He is very compassionate and works hard to make sure that his conservation efforts benefit people as much as the environment.

"I am always impressed by his knowledge and dedication and in the conversations I have had with him, I often learn something new. Most importantly though, he truly cares about a healthy planet for our future generations."