Prince William has issued a stark warning over the state of the world's oceans.

In the latest episode of his 'Guardians' YouTube series, The Prince of Wales has highlighted the Sea of Cortez - an area off the coast of Mexico - which was once known as "the world's aquarium" but is now "under pressure" due to "warning waters" and "illegal fishing".

In his introduction, William said: "In Mexico’s Sea of Cortez, a place once known as ‘the world’s aquarium', life is under pressure.

"Warming waters, vanishing species, and the sheer scale of illegal fishing have pushed this ecosystem to the brink."

He went on to introduce boat captain Jose Luis Cesena Calderon, who spent more than three decades fishing illegally before becoming part of a network which helps protects the marine environment in the waters of the Bay of La Paz.

William said: "In this episode, we meet Jose – once an illegal fisherman – now one of the region’s most committed guardians of nature.

"From La Paz, he leads a quiet revolution at sea, building trust, turning the tide, and showing how those who were once part of the problem can become the ocean’s greatest protectors."

Calderon said: "For me, being a guardian of the bay now, honestly, it makes me proud. Before, I was one of the people damaging the ecosystem. Now I really see the damage we were doing with the fishing methods we used."

William has created the six-part show for BBC Earth's digital platforms via his Royal Foundation’s United for Wildlife program and it tells the story of rangers who fight to protect threatened environments and do "one of the most dangerous jobs on the planet".

In a statement Prince William previously explained: "[I have had] the privilege of meeting a number of rangers throughout my life and have seen firsthand the vital work they do.

"Yet their stories are often overlooked or misunderstood. The reality is that protecting our natural world has become one of the most dangerous jobs on the planet. We need to understand and recognize nature’s guardians and the critical work they do.

"The rangers we meet in this series are an inspiration to us all. Every day, they take huge risks as nature’s front line of defense, standing between poachers and endangered species, supporting sustainable human-animal coexistence and fighting habitat loss.

"As they work to protect our oceans, our forests, our plains, our mountains and biodiversity, they are also educating, community building and furthering science. These are the unsung heroes - the true guardians of the natural world, defending nature and the future of the planet for all of us."

The show is available on the BBC Earth YouTube channel and the broadcaster's social media channels.