Prince William has pledged his support to wildlife rangers across Africa.

Prince William has voiced his support for wildlife rangers

The Prince of Wales has acknowledged the risks that wildlife rangers face on a daily basis, and he's announced a new life insurance policy - which has been set up by United for Wildlife, the Game Rangers Association of Africa and the Tusk Trust - for rangers across the continent.

He said at an event in Cape Town, South Africa: "Rangers are fundamental if we are to meet our global conservation targets for 2030 and prevent the dangerous tipping points that threaten our planet.

"These people do far more than protect wildlife. They are educators. They are community supporters. And they help regulate the sustainable use of natural resources.

"Yet, far too often, they lack sufficient support, with rangers in particular facing inadequate pay and protection."

William, 42, stressed that rangers playing an crucial role in protecting wildlife.

He added: "We cannot protect our planet without a well-supported workforce."

The new policy will ensure that 10,000 rangers have access to insurance cover, as well as professional development opportunities.

Meanwhile, William - who has three children with wife Catherine, Princess of Wales - recently admitted that Africa will always hold a "special place" in his heart.

The prince - who married Catherine in 2011 - explained that the continent has played a huge role in his life.

He said in a statement: "Africa has always held a special place in my heart – as somewhere I found comfort as a teenager, where I proposed to my wife and most recently as the founding inspiration behind the Earthshot Prize.

"It was in Namibia in 2018 that I realised the power of how innovative, positive solutions to environmental problems could drive transformative change for humans and nature."