Prince George has taken up scuba diving.

The 11-year-old royal - who is the son of Prince William and Catherine Princess of Wales - "absolutely loves" the underwater sport, his dad revealed during a public engagement at the Birtley Community Pool in Tyne and Wear, England on Thursday (03.10.24) whilst meeting with Olympic swimmers Adam Peaty and Tom Dean.

He said: "George loves scuba diving. He's 11 years old. We took him under thinking he would freak out. He absolutely loves it. It's just introducing him to the world of water."

In 2022, William and his wife went scuba diving amid their royal tour of the Caribbean at South Water Caye to see the Belize Barrier Reef.

At the time, William said: "Really fantastic to see the underwater environment here in Belize, and what wonderful work they've been doing to protect the coral and fish life!"

The Prince and Princess of Wales - who also have Princess Charlotte, nine, and six-year-old Prince Louis together - are no strangers to the water, as William played water polo for Eton College and the University of St. Andrews whilst Catherine has been known to use cold water swimming as a fitness method.

Speaking on ' The Good, The Bad The Rugby' podcast in 2023, she explained to William's cousin-in-law Mike Tindall: "The colder, the better. I absolutely love it. Slightly to the point where William's like, 'Catherine, you're crazy.' And it's dark, and it's raining!"

Meanwhile, Prince William also revealed that he had so wanted to visit the Paris Olympics over the summer but decided to stay home and watch the mass sporting event on television as Catherine was undergoing preventative chemotherapy , which she has now completed and recently announced that she is "cancer free".

He said: "I was so keen to come, but I have to say after reading someone's interview about COVID I decided, because my wife was obviously having chemo, that I didn't want to risk bringing COVID home, so Adam very kindly reminded me that that was still a thing! But we watched the whole thing. We were glued to it every day."