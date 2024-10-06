Prince William thinks it is "really important" to "challenge the narrative around homelessness".

Prince William wants to end homelessness

The Prince of Wales is passionate about his Homewards initiative, which is setting out to end homelessness in the UK, and a new documentary is set to shine a light on the work he is doing with the project.

William and wife Catherine, Princess of Wales' X account shared a preview clip from 'Prince William: We Can End Homelessness' - which will air on ITV and ITVX soon - in which the prince said: "I think it's really important that we can try and change and tackle the narrative around homelessness.

"We see it every day in our lives. That's something I want to challenge."

The documentary will showcase the work William has done with Homewards and also see him meet with a man who used to be homeless, as well as a fire chief.

Director Leo Burley previously said of the two-part film: “Over the past year, we have spent time following Prince William and The Royal Foundation through the first year of the Homewards program.

"We’ve heard some incredibly moving stories from people across the country facing homelessness.

"From street homelessness in Newport, to families living in temporary accommodation in Sheffield, and youth homelessness in Aberdeen, the documentary paints a picture of homelessness across the UK today, working with many people who never expected to experience life without a place to call home.

"Everyone we’ve filmed with has welcomed the spotlight that Prince William and Homewards are placing on the U.K.’s homelessness crisis."

When the prince launched Homewards in June 2023, it was revealed the initiative would provide £3.8 million to six different locations as part of William's dream to end homelessness.

He said in a statement at the time: “In a modern and progressive society, everyone should have a safe and secure home, be treated with dignity and given the support they need.

"Through Homewards, I want to make this a reality and over the next five years, give people across the UK hope that homelessness can be prevented when we collaborate."