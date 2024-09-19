Prince William has written the foreword for a book written by the late Rob Burrow's widow.

Prince William has written the foreword to Lindsey Burrow's memoir

The Prince of Wales has offered his support to Lindsey Burrow's tome about her life with the rugby league star - who died in June aged 41, five years after being diagnosed with motor neuron disease (MND) - and has penned the introduction for 'Take Care: A Memoir of Love, Family + Never Giving Up', which is due to be published next February.

Lindsey shared a photo of the book's cover on X and captioned her post: "Take care will be published on the 27 February 2025 and I am happy to be able to share the cover with you. I’m honoured to say that the book features a forward written by HRH Prince William.

"Take care is a memoir of love, family and never giving up.. As well as telling our family story, I want it to highlight the work that so many carers in the U.K. are doing in the hope that it will give readers and families hope to overcome challenges in their own lives.

"You can preorder the book now."

The X account for William and his wife Catherine, Princess of Wales, made a rare comment in response to the news, posting a blue heart emoji.

Following the Leeds Rhino player's death, William paid a personal tribute to Rob, hailing him a "legend" of the game.

The prince wrote on the couple's Instagram Story: "A legend of rugby league, Rob Burrow had a huge heart.

"He taught us, 'in a world full of adversity, we must dare to dream.'

"Catherine and I send our love to Lindsey, Jackson, Maya and Macy."

The message was signed with the initial 'W', as is typical of personal messages from the prince.