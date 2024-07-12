Princess Anne can’t remember “a single thing” about the head injury that left her hospitalised.

The royal, 73, made the remark as she returned to public royal duties on Friday (12.07.24) at the RDA National Championships after she suffered her injury on 23 June at her Gatcombe Park estate, Gloucestershire.

Princess Anne sported a bruise under her left eye as she visited the Riding for the Disabled Association (RDA) National Championships at Hartpury University and Hartpury College – which marks a gradual return to official engagements after her hospital treatment.

It’s been reported her doctors believe her injuries were consistent with being struck by a horse.

But Helena Vega Lozano, chair of RDA UK, told the Daily Mail at the event: “It’s a huge honour for the princess to come to the RDA as her only event since the accident.

“As soon as she got out of the car she said, ‘I can’t remember a single thing about it’.

“It’s hugely motivating and inspiring to have her here.”

Princess Anne wore an olive green tweed suit and navy blue hat and gloves on her visit, which comes after she became patron of the RDA in 1971, and its president in 1986.

Her engagement was condensed, and instead of a two-hour appearance, it last just under 60 minutes.

Michael Bishop, chief executive of the RDA, said: “We’re delighted that she was able to make it. Her commitment to the RDA is really welcome and well known.

“The princess was on super form. It was lovely to see her again. She was very engaged while talking with all the volunteers and participants and there were a few quips thrown in, too.

“She was very switched on and recognised many of the volunteers because she had met them before.”