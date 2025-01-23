Princess Anne was allegedly forbidden from sailing dinghies.

Princess Anne is said to have revealed she has been banned from sailing dinghies

The 74-year-old royal - who is the daughter of the late Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip – made the admission about the banned hobby during her two-day visit to South Africa.

Jennifer Burger, the manager of the Royal Cape Yacht Club in Cape Town, recounted her conversation with Anne: "She said to the girls 'you're all going to have to learn to live together on the boat'.

"She said she was never allowed to sail dinghies, and she windsurfed for fitness."

During her stay, Anne, who is President of the Commonwealth War Graves Commission, unveiled the new Cape Town Labour Corps Memorial, in honour of the 1,700 predominantly Black South Africans who died in World War I.

Sharing her itinerary, a note on the Royal Family’s official X page read: “The new @CommonwealthWarGraves Commission Cape Town Labour Corps Memorial, which honours the contribution of South African military labourers in the First World War; the Desmond and Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation, which works to continue Archbishop Tutu’s role in supporting healing from discrimination and injustice.”

Keen equestrian Anne also attended the South African Riding for the Disabled Association.

Anne was due to be joined by her husband, Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence, on the trip, but he had to pull out after suffering an injury, believed to be a torn ligament, while working at Anne's Gatcombe estate.

Anne herself suffered a head injury at the estate last summer, but can’t remember “a single thing” about how she wound up in hospital.

The princess made the remark as she returned to public royal duties in July at the RDA National Championships after she suffered her injury on June 23.

Anne sported a bruise under her left eye as she visited the Riding for the Disabled Association (RDA) National Championships at Hartpury University and Hartpury College – which marked a gradual return to official engagements after her hospital treatment.

It was reported her doctors believed her injuries were consistent with being struck by a horse.

But Helena Vega Lozano, chair of RDA UK, told the Daily Mail at the event: “It’s a huge honour for the princess to come to the RDA as her only event since the accident.

“As soon as she got out of the car she said, ‘I can’t remember a single thing about it’.

“It’s hugely motivating and inspiring to have her here.”