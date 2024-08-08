Princess Beatrice's mother has hailed her as an inspiration and an "amazing" woman.

Princess Beatrice has turned 36

The princess turned 36 on Thursday (08.08.24) and Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, has paid a heartfelt tribute to her daughter to mark her special day.

Sharing a photo of herself kissing the top of Beatrice's head, the duchess wrote: "Happy birthday my wonderful Beatrice.

"You are the most amazing daughter, mother, stepmother, sister, wife and woman! I feel so privileged to be able to learn from you every day.

"You continue to inspire me and those around you with your warmth, curiosity, and zest for life. I love you. Happy birthday."

Last year, Beatrice - who has eight-year-old stepson Wolfie and two-year-old daughter Sienna with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi - celebrated he birthday with her mother and her daughter.

Speaking on her 'Tea Talks with The Duchess and Sarah' podcast, the 64-year-old author said at the time: "I hid many different fairies in the garden, and I sent Sienna on a fairytale hunt to find the fairies, with wings on.

" She lasted with the wings on for quite a while before Beatrice and I put the wings on.

"And then we had a fairy picnic, once she'd found the fairies and that was a magical day for Beatrice's birthday."

And Sarah, whose grandchildren call her GG, told how she and Sienna had made cakes for the celebration.

She said: "We're busy blowing up balloons and she's made loads of cupcakes.

"Well, she told GG how to make the cupcakes and then GG and Sienna had to go and try the cupcakes and then we had to put our fingers in the cupcakes, so we've been very adventurous in the kitchen, it has to be said."