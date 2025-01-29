Princess Beatrice has given birth to a baby girl.

The 36-year-old royal - who already has Sienna, three, with her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi - has given birth to a baby girl named Athena several weeks prematurely.

A statement released by Buckingham Palace reads: "Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are delighted to announce the safe arrival of their daughter, Athena Elizabeth Rose Mapelli Mozzi, born on Wednesday, 22nd January, at 12.57pm, at Chelsea and Westminster Hospital, London.

"The baby was born weighing four pounds and five ounces.

"Their Majesties The King and Queen and other members of the royal family have all been informed and are delighted with the news."

Edoardo, 41, has taken to social media to share the news with his followers, too.

The property developer - who also has a son called Wolfie from a previous relationship - wrote on Instagram: "Athena Elizabeth Rose Mapelli Mozzi.

"We welcomed baby Athena into our lives last week. She is tiny and absolutely perfect.

"We are all (including Wolfie and Sienna) already completely besotted with her.

"Our hearts are overflowing with love for you, baby Athena.

"A massive thank you from my wife and I goes out to all the wonderful staff at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital for their exceptional care and support during this incredibly special time."

Edoardo has also shared a photograph of Athena wrapped in a blanket on his Instagram account.

Meanwhile, Princess Beatrice announced her pregnancy back in October.

Buckingham Palace said at the time: "Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are very pleased to announce that they are expecting their second child together early in the new year; a sibling for Wolfie and Sienna.

"His Majesty The King has been informed and both families are delighted with the news."