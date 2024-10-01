Princess Beatrice is pregnant.

The 36-year-old royal - who is the daughter of Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah, Duchess of York - tied the knot with property developer Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, 40, in 2020 and already has Sienna Elizabeth, three, with him but it has now been announced that they are expecting their second child together.

She is also stepmother to Edorardo's son Wolfie, eight, who he has with his ex-fiancée Dara Huang.

A statement from Buckingham Palace read: "Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are very pleased to announce that they are expecting their second child together in early spring; a sibling for Wolfie, aged eight, and Sienna, aged three."

The statement also noted that His Majesty The King, Beatrice's uncle, has been informed and both families are "delighted" with the news.

The new baby will become 11th in line to the throne, just behind its older sister and mother but not be known by the title of HRH or have a royal title, as it is only the grandchildren of the reigning monarch who become known as prince or princess.

Beatrice's younger sister Princess Eugenie, 34, is mother to August,three, and Ernest, 14 months, through her marriage to Jack Brooksbank and their mother Sarah previously gushed at just how "proud" they had made her as a grandmother.

She told OK! Magazine: "Most of all, I am marvelling at the brilliance of my girls, who have turned out to be phenomenal mothers.

"It makes me very proud.

" think as a grandparent, you have to let your children get on with being the parents they want to be, and not interfere too much."