Princess Diana was left “in pieces” by her husband Prince Charles’ relationship with Camilla.

Princess Diana was left ‘in pieces’ by her husband Prince Charles’ relationship with Camilla

The royal, killed 27 years ago aged 36 in a Paris car crash, used to share her pain over the pair’s affair before she got divorced from the now-King with her long-time hair stylist.

Her trusted hairdresser Richard Dalton was her personal crimper for a decade at the peak of her fame, and he has now broken his silence on their relationship for the first time in a new book called ‘It’s All About The Hair: My Decade With Diana’, which has been written by Renae Plant, one of the world’s leading Diana memorabilia collectors.

Richard, 76, told the Daily Mail there were days Diana would be “in pieces” while he styled her.

He said she confided in him: “My bloody husband has disappeared again” as Charles indulged in his affair with Camilla as their marriage collapsed.

Richard added about his decision to finally speak out about Diana: “I have never spoken publicly but Diana has been gone for 27 years and I was part of history.”

He said about how she had “many sides”: “She was hilariously funny, impossibly glamorous and even more beautiful in real life than her pictures show.

“I want to share my stories to preserve her legacy.”

His comments come after Diana’s former royal bodyguard said she would have eventually “accepted” Charles’ relationship with Camilla if she was still alive.

The mother-of-two was guarded for years by former Scotland Yard officer Ken Wharfe, and he spoke out about how he thinks she would have come to terms with her ex-husband marrying now-Queen Camilla as thousands of royal fans flocked to her former residence of Kensington Palace in London on Saturday (31.08.24) to lay flowers outside on the 27th anniversary of her death.

Ken told The Sun: “From my own experience in life, you move on and you change, you mellow slightly, and you deal with situations in a much calmer way.

“And I’m sure Diana would have done that. She was very good at that.”

Diana was killed aged 36 in a Paris car crash on 31 August, 1997 – five years after she and then-Prince Charles split, before they finalised their divorce in 1996.

Two years after Diana was killed in a horror car crash Camilla and Charles publicly revealed their relationship.

Diana famously told of their affair in her TV interview with journalist Martin Bashir, saying: “There were three of us in this marriage, so it was a bit crowded.”