Charles Spencer has paid tribute to his late sister Princess Diana.

Princess Diana has been remembered by her brother Charles Spencer on the 28th anniversary of her death

The beloved princess was aged 36 when she died in a car crash in the Pont de l'Alma tunnel in Paris, France, on August 31, 1997, which also killed her partner Dodi Fayed and the driver, Henri Paul.

And her 61-year-old brother took to Instagram on the 28th anniversary of her death (31.08.25) and shared a photo of a bunch of white and pink flowers that he brought to Princess Diana's burial site on an island in the middle of an oval lake at his Althorp Estate.

Charles captioned the photo with: "Flowers we cut this morning from Althorp gardens for the island.

"Always an impossible day."

The news of Princess Diana's death rocked the world, and millions of people continue to share tributes and pay their respects to the late royal.

Commenting under Charles' heartfelt Instagram post, one user said: "Diana walks gracefully through Althorp, her presence light yet radiant, laughter echoing softly as though carried on the wind.

"Her joy ripples through the trees, stirring the leaves into a gentle dance.

"Every step she takes leaves a shimmer of guidance behind - reminders that love never ends and spirit is eternal."

A second follower wrote: "Diana was such a beautiful soul, who deserved so much better from the world."

And a third person penned: "We will never forget this beautiful human who cared so much for the world.

"She is so beloved."

Princess Diana - who was married to King Charles, 76, from 1981, split from him in 1992, and their divorce was finalised in 1996 - was killed in the Paris tunnel crash alongside her partner Dodi Fayed.

Her sons William, Prince of Wales, then 15, and Prince Harry, who was 12 at the time, were on holiday with their father, then-Prince Charles, at Balmoral Castle in Scotland.

She was originally meant to be buried in the Spencer family vault at nearby St Mary's Church in Great Brington.

However, her brother Charles decided to change the plan and have her laid to rest on the small, tree-covered island in the centre of the oval lake.

Charles Spencer is the youngest of five children born to John Spencer and Frances Shand Kydd.

He grew up with his three older sisters – Lady Sarah McCorquodale, the eldest, 70, followed by Lady Jane Fellowes, 68, and Diana, who was born in 1961.

He also had an older brother named John, who was born in 1960 but died just hours later.

Charles admitted after Diana’s death that he was haunted by the feeling he could have done more to save her from her tragic end.

He told People in 2017: “You always think, God, I wish I could’ve protected her. It was just... it was devastating.

“I always felt intensely protective towards her.”