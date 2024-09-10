Catherine, Princess of Wales still has "a long way to go" in her recovery from cancer.

The Princess of Wales recently completed her chemotherapy treatment

The 42-year-old royal recently revealed that she completed her course of chemotherapy and was looking forward to resuming public engagements in the coming months - but Prince William has now sounded a note of caution, admitting that his wife is still in the recovery process.

During a solo visit to Llanelli in Wales on Tuesday (10.09.24), William said: "It's good news but there is still a long way to go."

William's visit to Wales was designed to celebrate Welsh sport and culture, and he was greeted by a group of well-wishers at Swiss Valley Community Primary School in Llanelli.

Earlier this week, meanwhile, the princess recorded a video message in which she expressed her "relief" after completing her chemotherapy treatment.

She said: "As the summer comes to an end, I cannot tell you what a relief it is to have finally completed my chemotherapy treatment.

"The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family. Life as you know it can change in an instant and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown.

"The cancer journey is complex, scary and unpredictable for everyone, especially those closest to you.

"With humility, it also brings you face to face with your own vulnerabilities in a way you have never considered before, and with that, a new perspective on everything.

"This time has above all reminded William and me to reflect and be grateful for the simple yet important things in life, which so many of us often take for granted. Of simply loving and being loved.

"Doing what I can to stay cancer free is now my focus. Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long and I must continue to take each day as it comes.

"I am however looking forward to being back at work and undertaking a few more public engagements in the coming months when I can."