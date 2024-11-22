Queen Camilla has hailed Dame Maggie Smith "a legend".

Queen Camilla met Toby Stephens at a Buckingham Palace reception

The 77-year-old royal met actor Toby Stephens - the son of the late 'Harry Potter' actress and her late ex-husband Sir Robert Stephens - at a Buckingham Palace reception for the Queen’s Commonwealth Essay Competition and told him she was "so sorry" to hear about his mother's passing in September.

According to the Daily Telegraph newspaper, Camilla told Toby: “We really loved her, and had so much fun with her.”

Toby replied: “Well, vice versa.”

The queen added: “It’s just sad for the whole country, she was a legend."

The 'Journey' star was one of four famous faces who read excerpts of stories from the winners and runners-up of the competition, with Clive Myrie another high profile reader.

The BBC newsreader had been worried he would be late because of his work, prompting Camilla to say when she greeted him: “You’ve managed to extract yourself?”

He quipped: “I made it clear I had an appointment with Your Majesty."

Richard Ayoade and Tanya Reynolds read the other essays, and as well as meeting them, Camilla also spoke to the young writers who had impressed in the competition.

She praised the "brilliant" work of 15-year-old senior winner Evangeline Khoo, from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia; junior winner Erynn Liew, 13, from Puchong, Malaysia; and runners up Cristabelle Yeo, 16, from Singapore; and 13-year-old Victor Austin Kiyaga, from Mukono, Uganda.

She added: “It’s lovely to see all this talent."

After Maggie passed away in September, Camilla and her husband, King Charles, remembered her as a "national treasure".

They said in a statement: "As the curtain comes down on a national treasure, we join all those around the world in remembering with the fondest admiration and affection her many great performances, and her warmth and wit that shone through both off and on the stage."

Throughout her life, Maggie had a close relationship to the Royal family.

The 'Nanny McPhee and the Big Bang' star was a guest at the King and Queen's Coronation in 2023 and she regularly attended the Sandringham Flower Show.

In 2015, the King - who was Prince Charles at the time - also hosted a joint 80th birthday party for the actress and playwright Sir Ronald Harwood at Clarence House.