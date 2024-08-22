Queen Camilla's work with "brave" domestic violence survivors is to be explored in her first documentary since her coronation.

Queen Camilla's work to raise awareness of domestic violence and abuse will be explored in a new film

The 77-year-old monarch has teamed up with ITV to make 'Her Majesty The Queen: Behind Closed Doors' - which is currently a working title - and the film will feature interviews with victims of domestic abuse and relatives who have lost loved-ones, as well as those working to end the violence.

The 90-minute film will follow Camilla over the course of a year as she attends official engagements and never-before-seen private meetings with survivors and change-makers who are attempting to achieve progress in this field.

It will also feature the queen hosting round-tables with teenagers, celebrating International Women’s Day at Buckingham Palace and meeting survivors who, if they hadn’t made it to a refuge, could have lost their lives.

Camilla, who has been involved in spreading awareness of domestic and sexual violence for more than a decade, said: "I have learned from my conversations with these brave survivors that what they want above all is to be listened to and believed, to prevent the same thing happening to others.

"Let's not lose this precious opportunity to speak up and galvanise action that will see the end of these heinous crimes forever. With determination and courage we will succeed."

'Her Majesty The Queen: Behind Closed Doors', which will air later this year, will also explore why perpetrators abuse, and asks how we can stop the cycle of abuse.

Sue Murphy, ITV's Director of Factual Entertainment, said: "ITV is proud to be making this documentary with Her Majesty the Queen about this hugely important subject.

"We hope the film will raise awareness and inspire change in our society."