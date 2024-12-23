The wife of King Charles is said to have been keen to see the small screen adaptation of Dame Jilly Cooper’s bestselling novel so she reportedly had a preview copy sent to her which allowed her to binge watch it before it landed on streaming site Disney Plus.

Queen Camilla sneak preview of Rivals

The Times newspaper reports: "There was ... something that certainly perked the Queen up this year. I am told that she adored 'Rivals' ...

"So keen was Camilla, a former horsewoman, to see the programme that a preview copy was dispatched to her before it was available to the public. "

However, the TV show wasn't quite as fascinating for Charles. The newspaper added: "The King? Not so much. He is known to use a tablet on which he is more likely to watch documentaries that have been recommended to him by friends."

Charles will address the public in a pre-recorded message which will be broadcast on Christmas Day (25.12.24) but the publication reports he's not planning to focus on the royal family's difficult year - during which the King and his daughter-in-law Catherine, Princess of Wales both started treatment for cancer.

A source insisted his speech won't mirror the late Queen Elizabeth's Annus Horribilis speech in 1992 following a troubled year that included a fire at Windsor Castle and Charles' split from Diana, Princess of Wales.

An insider said: "He doesn’t like to think that it has been all that horribilis - just a difficult set of circumstances to be dealt with as best as possible …

"He doesn’t really like talking about himself. He will reflect on the year from a personal, national and international perspective and things he has done throughout the year with a focus on how mutual support can strengthen one and all."