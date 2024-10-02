The late Queen Elizabeth dispatched senior advisors out in the middle of the night to investigate a crop circle formation.

The King of UFOs writer and director Mark Christopher Lee

A new documentary focused on the royal family's links in UFOs and the paranormal tells how the monarch - who died in September 2022 - and her late husband Prince Philip had a fascination with the subject and gathered as much information as she could.

'The King Of UFOs' sees crop circle researcher Colin Andrews tell writer-and-director Mark Christopher Lee how he was in Wiltshire investigating with a Japanese crew when he heard the queen was interested in what was happening - and a few hours later, a Rolls Royce pulled up with the monarch's chief scientific advisor inside.

The documentary also features retired CID detective John Hanson, who revealed the queen and her husband were fascinated by the Rendelsham case from 1980, when a UFO allegedly landed in a forest in the Suffolk village over Christmas weekend, with nearby RAF Bentwaters personnel - a US NATO base at the time - seeing strange orbs and beams of light when they went to investigate.

The former detective corresponded with the royal couple about the case and they particularly enjoyed the books he had written with Colonel Halt, who was Deputy Commander of the base at the time of the incident.

The royals' letters to John feature int he documentary and show they had their own collection of paranormal books.

Director Mark said:

"The Rendelsham UFO case of 1980 often dubbed the British Roswell is not just about that one sighting. I have spoken to people who have seen and filmed strange UFOs and Orbs since then including this by John Hanson."

'The King of UFOs' is out now on Amazon Prime Video.

Mark said: "What I wanted to show in this film is how passionate and serious the senior royals were on the subject of UFOs. They had to keep this mostly a secret because of possible ridicule but if such high standing, balanced people, took them seriously why can't we?

"There is something that pilots and police officers are seeing in the skies that can't be explained so why can't the British government take them seriously?"