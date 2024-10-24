The late Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip once attended a seance, it has been claimed.

Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth are said to have attended a seance

A new documentary focused on the royal family's links in UFOs and the paranormal tells how back in 1953, psychic Lilian Bailey was driven from her home in Wembley, north London to a residence seven miles away in Kensington, where she was blindfolded and asked to commune with spirits in front of an unknown group.

Lilian summoned her spirit guide, Captain Wooton, who gave messages from the assembled guests and, according to 'The King of UFOs', after the seance was over, she removed her blindfold and was stunned to see her audience was the queen, her husband, her mother Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother, and her cousin Princess Alexandria.

The queen had been hoping to hear from her recently-deceased father, King George VI, but while details of the messages the royal group received are not known, the queen mother was so impressed, she arranged further meetings with Lilian.

Elsewhere in the documentary, paranormal historian Richard Felix discusses the ghosts the royal families have seen at their official residences, including a recent sighting of Catholic priest Henry Walpole by Prince William and his wife Catherine, Princess of Wales, at their Anmer Hall home in Norfolk.

The 'Most Haunted' star said: "The thing is that obviously most of the, all of their properties, I would say are old, ancient. I mean to quote Longfellow, 'All houses where in men have lived and died are haunted houses.' So they've got buildings that have got history beyond anything.

" All of their properties have got ghosts in them. It's as simple as that. And they know it. And yeah, they're into it.

"I mean, 'cause they've witnessed it. They've seen things, heard things, sensed things.

"The late queen, of course, she saw her namesake, Queen Elizabeth in the library of Windsor Castle. The king. He's seen the same ghost, Queen Elizabeth.

"His grandfather, George VI saw Queen Elizabeth I eight times in the library before the start of the Second World War.

"They live with their ghosts, 'cause people do. You see most people aren't frightened of ghosts when they're in their houses, because they just accept them."

Director of 'King Of UFOs' Mark Christopher Lee added: "The royals are all at ease with the paranormal. Their homes are full of ghosts and the best part of it they just accept it. It doesn't bother or scare them!"

'The King Of UFOs' is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Watch the trailer at https://youtu.be/szGw3MxzY0k?si=uldMjaX4V0ai0oK_