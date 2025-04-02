Queen Elizabeth's godson, Lord Charles O'Hagan, has died aged 79.

Lord Charles O'Hagan carrying Queen Elizabeth's train in 1960

The former member of the European Parliament passed away at North Devon Hospital on March 23, after he suffered a type of head injury known as a subdural haematoma, an inquest opening in Exeter has been told.

The inquest also heard that the former Conservative peer had a history of falls and states of confusion.

Queen Elizabeth - who died in September 2022, aged 96 - became O'Hagan's godmother before she ascended to the throne.

Lord O'Hagan - who studied at Eton College and Oxford University - actually served as a Page of Honour to the late monarch between 1959 and 1962.

Lord O'Hagan was seen carrying the long train of the Queen's robes at various state occasions, including at the Order of the Garter ceremony in Windsor in 1960.

He first took his seat in the House of Lords - the second chamber of UK Parliament - in December 1967, and he actually gave his first speech in the House while he was still a student, after inheriting his family title at the age of 16.

In December 1972, Lord O'Hagan became an Independent member of the European Parliament. But he ultimately lost his seat in July 1975, after the Conservative and Labour parties decided to stop appointing Independents and Liberals to the European Parliament.

Lord O'Hagan subsequently became a member of the Conservative Party and he returned to the European Parliament in 1979, as the MEP for Devon.

The former peer held the position until his resignation in 1994.

Lord O'Hagan also served in the House of Lords until 1999, when the UK ended the automatic right of hereditary peers to sit in the House.

Lord O'Hagan was married to Georgian Princess Tamara Imeretinsky between 1967 and 1984. The former couple had a daughter called Nino in 1968, and she became an art historian.

His second married was to Mary Claire Roose-Francis. The duo - who were together between 1985 and 1995 - welcomed a daughter called Antonia in 1986.

Lord O'Hagan married his third wife, Elizabeth Lesley Eve Smith, in 1995.