Robert Irwin can see that Prince William "truly cares" about the environment.

Robert Irwin can see that Prince William 'truly cares' about the environment

The 21-year-old conservationist - who is the is the son of late Crocodile Hunter star Steve Irwin - recently teamed up with the heir to the British throne after he was was named a Global Ambassador for the Prince of Wales’ Earthshot Prize, and ahead of joining forces with him again at the London Climate Action Week, he admitted that the royal is "clearly" dedicated to "putting a spotlight" on the issue.

He told The Sunday Mirror newspaper: "I love being around passionate people, it inspires me. The prince is just that - passionate, curious and thoughtful. I’ve been fortunate enough to share many great discussions about the things we love about the natural world. And it's clear that he has a profound love for wildlife and wild places.

"He knows that he can put a spotlight on people making a real difference. He takes this responsibility very seriously, and he has a great ability to direct attention to where it needs to be. He is very compassionate and works hard to make sure that his conservation efforts benefit people as much as the environment.

"I am always impressed by his knowledge and dedication and in the conversations I have had with him, I often learn something new. Most importantly though, he truly cares about a healthy planet for our future generations."

The Crikey! It's The Irwins star - whose father died at the age of 44 in 2006 after being pierced by a stingray barb in the Great Barrier Reef - is able to continue the "legacy" that his dad created and feels "hopeful" to be able to connect with prominent figures such as the Prince of Wales in his work.

He said: "I have the privilege of carrying on a conservation legacy that my dad and my family created, and that is something very important to me. It makes me feel incredibly excited and hopeful when I get to join forces with like minded causes dedicated to making the world a better place. To be part of an initiative that shares the values of our own charity efforts through Wildlife Warriors is a great honour."