Paul Burrell has revealed why he thinks Harry, the Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, will not divorce

The 66-year-old ex-butler to Princess Diana - the mother of Prince Harry - thinks the couple share "a common goal to make themselves as rich as possible" and they have struck a "balance" which works for their marriage and brand.

He told the Daily Mail's Eden Confidential column: "Despite pressures on their marriage and lifestyle, I personally think there are no signs of divorce because Harry would lose too much."

The couple - who tied the knot at St. George's Chapel, on the grounds of Windsor Castle in 2018 - previously received 95 per cent of their income from Prince Harry's father King Charles.

However, when the pair stepped away from being senior members of the Royal Family in January 2020 and set up a new life in North American, they formed the Archewell charitable foundation and forged arrangements with private companies - landing lucrative deals with Netflix and Spotify.

Meghan also launched a lifestyle brand American Riviera Orchard - now called As Ever - to sell items, such as jam, tea, "cookie mixes", and flower sprinkles - and Burrell is convinced the pair's money-making opportunities would slip through their hands if they ever split.

He added: "Meghan and Harry have a common goal to make themselves as rich as possible in as short a time as possible.

"I think that balance works together for the sake of their brand, their marriage."

Meghan unveiled the pricing for her new lifestyle brand on Wednesday (02.04.25), with wildflower honey with honeycomb selling for $28 and raspberry jam for $14, with flower sprinkles for $15.

The collection, which also features shortbread and crepe mixes at $14 each and herbal tea blends for $12, sold out when it launched in the US within 30 minutes.

Meghan described the launch as a “pivotal moment” in her As Ever newsletter, highlighting the repurposable jam packaging.

She said: “Of course, you’ll find the raspberry spread that started it all presented in keepsake packaging that you can repurpose to tuck away love notes or special treasures and to remember this pivotal moment with me. Think of it as our time capsule.

“I hope when you see what I’ve worked so hard to create, you’re encouraged to know that whatever life brings, you can do it too."