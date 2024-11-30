Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, wants to create a “whole library” for her grandchildren.

The 65-year-old writer – whose eldest daughter Princess Beatrice is pregnant and has stepson Wolfie, eight, and daughter Sienna, three, with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, while younger daughter Princess Eugenie has sons August, three, and Ernest, 15 months, with spouse Jack Brooksbank – finds inspiration from the youngest members of her family and loves the idea of them continuing to share her stories with future generations.

Asked if she is inspired by her grandchildren, she told Heat magazine: “Yes absolutely – and I also test the stories out on them.

“My aim is to create a whole library of children’s books for them to enjoy.

“I hope they’ll read them to their own children and grandchildren after I’m gone.”

The ‘Flora + Fern: Wonder In The Woods’ author shuts herself in her study and shuns technology such as laptops or tablets when writing her new books.

She said: “I write in longhand with a fountain pen in my study and the stories just flow.

“I’m most inspired by nature.”

After battling both breast and skin cancer over the last year, Sarah - who was previously married to Prince Andrew - credits her family for getting her through the challenging times.

