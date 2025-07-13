Aides for King Charles and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex held secret talks in London last week.

Secret peace talks between King Charles and the Sussexes?

Charles, 76, has had a strained relationship with his son Prince Harry, 40, and daughter -in-law Duchess Meghan, 43, ever since they quit as senior royals in 2020, moved to California and gave a number of explosive interviews about their time in the Royal Family.

However, last week, senior aides from both sides met for what was said to be the first step in a “rapprochement process” to restore the fractured relationship.

A source told the Mail on Sunday newspaper: “There's a long road ahead, but a channel of communication is now open for the first time in years. There was no formal agenda, just casual drinks. There were things both sides wanted to talk about.

“[This is only the] first step towards reconciliation between Harry and his father, but at least it is a step in the right direction.

“Everyone just wants to move on and move forward now. It was finally the right time for the two sides to talk.”

Meredith Maines, chief communications officer and head of household in Montecito, California represented the Sussexes, along with Liam Maguire, who runs their PR team in the UK.

They met with King Charles’ communications secretary Tobyn Andreae.

The trio met at the Royal Over-Seas League (ROSL), near Clarence House in London, where they were spotted on the balcony before they moved inside.