David Beckham has received a knighthood for services to sport and charity.

The 50-year-old footballer admitted after the King's Birthday Honours were unveiled on Friday (13.05.25), and it was confirmed that he will now be known as Sir David Beckham, he has found it all to be a "truly humbling" experience.

He said: "Growing up in East London with parents and grandparents who were so patriotic and proud to be British, I never could have imagined I would receive such a truly humbling honour.

"To have played for and captained my country was the greatest privilege of my career, and literally a boyhood dream come true."

David is married to former Spice Girl Victoria Beckham and has Brooklyn, 26, Romeo, 22, Cruz, 20, and 13-year-old Harper Seven with her.

The Manchester United legend - whose wife will now be known as Lady Victoria Beckham - noted that while it will "take a little while" to comprehend the honour, he just wants to be able to celebrate it with his family.

He said: " I've been so lucky to be able to do the work that I do and I'm grateful to be recognised for work that gives me so much fulfilment.

"It will take a little while for the news to sink in but I'm immensely proud and it's such an emotional moment for me to share with my family."

In 2003, he was given an OBE by the late Queen Elizabeth for services to football.

Just one day before the honour was announced, Sir David was seen chatting to King Charles at The King's Foundation Awards as part of his role as an ambassador for the monarch's foundation.

The former England captain has a long history of carrying out charitable work, which Honours Committee officials will have considered before deciding to bestow him with the honour.

What's more, rock star Roger Daltrey - who is best known as a member of The Who - has also received the same honour after leading the Teenage Cancer Trust concerts for more than two decades, and accepted it on behalf of all the "unsung heroes" who have a part to play in the charity.

He said: "It is a wonderful honour for me and especially for Teenage Cancer Trust. I accept this award not only for myself but on behalf of all the unsung heroes who have given their energy towards making the Teenage Cancer Trust the success it has become.

"The likes of The Who and their fans, Angie Jenkison, Lindsay Hughes, Des Murphy, Rob Ballantine and the late Chris York are some of many who have done so much to elevate the charity, to the point where it now has 28 specialist units in NHS hospitals across the UK."

Meanwhile, Elaine Paige - who is best known for her lengthy career in musical theatre - has been awarded a Damehood for her services to music and charity and was "thrilled and surprised" when she heard about the honour.

She said: "I've got all these different emotions coming at me all at once.

"I'm proud and I feel grateful and I'm thrilled and surprised, and so it's been quite a lot to take in."

The West End star and radio host- who made her name by starring in original London productions of Cats, Les Miserables and Evita - is a patron of The Children's Trust and The Dan Maskell Tennis Trust.