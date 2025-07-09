Sir Mick Jagger and Sir Elton John rubbed shoulders with royalty at a state banquet thrown by King Charles.

Mick Jagger attended the state dinner with his partner Melanie Hamrick

The monarch hosted a glittering dinner party at Windsor Castle on Tuesday night (08.07.25) in honour of French President Emmanuel Macron, who is in the UK on a three-day visit, and the music stars were among the guests along with actress Dame Kristin Scott Thomas, pop star Mika, TV presenter Fred Sirieix and footballer Mary Earps, who was seated next to Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer at the event.

Elton attended with his husband David Furnish while Rolling Stones frontman Mick was escorted by his partner Melanie Hamrick.

The dinner was hosted by King Charles and Queen Camilla and was attended by Prince William and his wife Catherine, Princess of Wales, Anne, Princess Royal and the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh.

During the dinner, King Charles made a speech welcoming President Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron and he switched between English and French as he described France's "friendship" with the UK.

Charles said: "Monsieur le Président, Madame Macron. Your Excellencies, Ladies and Gentlemen. It is with very great pleasure that my wife and I welcome you to Windsor Castle on the occasion of this State Visit; the first that I have hosted here at Windsor since my Accession.

"I recall with such fond memories our Visit to France in 2023, when you so graciously hosted us, Monsieur le Président. Much has happened in the meantime, and France and the United Kingdom have stood ever closer since then. At this crucial point in our shared histories, your visit is another occasion to celebrate our deep and enduring friendship."

Charles went on to say: "Indeed, these ties extend beyond friendship into family. The Castle in which we meet this evening was begun by my ancestor - and your sometime countryman - William, Duke of Normandy, in the year 1070.

"It remains the oldest and largest occupied castle in the world. So it is perhaps rather appropriate that my son, The Prince of Wales, who shares that earlier William's name, has made Windsor his home with his family, like so many of our predecessors."

He added: "France is one of our strongest Allies, as well as a country for which my wife and I have deep affection personally ...

"Today, our two countries face a multitude of more complex threats, emanating from multiple directions. As friends and as allies, we face them together.

"These challenges know no borders: no fortress can protect us against them this time. Instead, the answer lies in partnership, and we - France and Britain - must help to lead the way. Our two nations share not only values but also the tireless determination to act on them in the world."

The King concluded his speech by saying: "As we dine here in this ancient place, redolent with our shared history, allow me to propose a toast to France and to our new Entente. An Entente not only past and present, but for the future - and no longer just cordiale, but now amicale."