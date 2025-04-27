Meghan, Duchess of Sussex's daughter thinks she makes "beautiful" jam.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, shared footage of her family weekend

The former 'Suits' star shared a glimpse of her "cosy family weekend" on her Instagram Story on Saturday (26.04.25), and though she didn't show their faces, the voices of both of her and Prince Harry's two children, Prince Archie, five, and Princess Lilibet, three, could be heard in two separate clips.

After sharing a photo of a bunch of carrots and some flowers, Meghan then posted footage of fish in a pond being fed.

Archie's voice could be heard saying: "Mama, watch this."

Meghan then shared a video of her making jam, boiling strawberries, sugar, and other ingredients in a pot.

In the next clip, as the pot bubbled away, the duchess - who sells jam as part of her As Ever lifestyle range - asked: "What do we think, Lili?"

The clip then showed Lili's arm with a spoon and the tot replied: "I think it's beautiful."

Meghan and Harry left the UK for California in 2020 and she recently admitted she is the "happiest [she's] ever been" in her life now.

She said at the TIME100 Summit in New York: "I'm the happiest I've ever been.

"To have a partner and a husband who is so supportive and have healthy kids who are so joyful ... I never would have imagined at this point I would feel so happy and grateful, and I really do."

The 43-year-old duchess also revealed how she deals with criticism of herself and her family, explaining she has "made a very, very conscious effort to create boundaries for myself and for my mental health, for my well-being and certainly to role model that as well for my children".

What's more, Meghan opened up about her approach to parenting.

She said: "I'm conscious of not just raising very strong and confident young woman, but also having a son. I think it's just as paramount of importance for young men to be raised with a confidence and sense of self that is going to empower the women around them too.

"It starts with whatever is going on internally. When I am able to not even just tune out whatever that noise is, [but] to really not give it any credence, that has become so much a part of my day-to-day life."

The duchess' approach means that she can be "late on the boat" to some issues.

She shared: "Things will get brought to my attention on a need-to-know basis outside of that. That's part of what I find to bring me peace. It also helps me have very, very strategic focus on the intention of the products, the creative, the producer work that we're doing that I want to bring to the table."