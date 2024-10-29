Wendell Pierce hopes to land a cameo in 'Suits L.A.'.

The 60-year-old actor - who played Robert Zane, the father of Meghan, Duchess of Sussex's character Rachel Zane, in the legal drama - joked he and his former co-stars ought to be offered roles in the upcoming spin-off series because despite the original programme experiencing a resurgence after it was made available on Netflix, they haven't made any more money as a result.

Speaking on SiriusXM’s 'The Spotlight with Jessica Shaw', he said: “I think it's the most fascinating thing that all of a sudden, our show got on Netflix and it blew up.

“We got a text, a chain text, from Gabriel Macht (Harvey Specter) who's the lead, and he just sent this text to everyone saying, ‘WTF.’

“I mean, there's a new 'Suits' being produced right now, so I'm sure that we will be making cameos on it.

“I better be asked to make a cameo on the show 'cause we went on strike because we're not getting anything from that resurgence."

He then more seriously added: “But I would love to make a cameo on the show.”

'Suits L.A.' will star Stephen Amell as Ted Black, a former New York prosecutor who has "reinvented himself representing the most powerful clients in Los Angeles."

None of the show's original cast have been confirmed to appear in the new programme.

Meanwhile, Wendell previously reflected on his last day working with Meghan before she married Prince Harry and gave up acting.

He told E! News: "I'm always reminded of the last day working with Meghan, which was the wedding scene prior to her engagement to the prince. I said, 'Meghan, your life is going to be a whirlwind. You're going to be in this bubble.'"

Following her marriage to Harry, the couple relinquished their royal duties in pursuit of a private life in California where they now live with their children Prince Archie, five, and Princess Lilibet, three, but have become somewhat estranged from the rest of the family in recent years.