Zara and Mike Tindall 'head over heels'

Zara and Mike Tindall are still "head over heels".

The couple tied the knot in Edinburgh on July 30 2011 and after 13 years of marriage, their relationship is only getting stronger.

Former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond told OK magazine: "They seem to just get better and better as the years go by. It's really great to see a couple who are still clearly head over heels for one another and act like newlyweds when they're out and about. They are the most tactile of all the younger royals and also the most fun loving, which makes them immensely likeable."

Jennie went on to praise Olympic equestrian Zara, 43, and former rugby star Mike, 45, for being so "down-to-earth".

She said: "I've never met anyone who has a bad word to say about the Tindalls. They are an incredibly charismatic couple and the fact that they have remained so down-to-earth in spite of their royal status has endeared them to the public."

Zara - who is the daughter of King Charles' sister Princess Anne and her former husband Captain Mark Phillips - first met Mike in a bar in Sydney, Australia, during England's Rugby World Cup campaign in 2003.

Relationship Nicky Wake said: "While they maintain a low profile, they are known for their affectionate and playful interactions - which is charming to the public. They have a lot of date nights which will help to keep the spark and remind them why they love one another."