Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum have “been in touch” since their break up.

Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum have ‘been in touch’ since their break up

The actress, 35, and her 44-year-old actor partner are said to have split last week, almost exactly a year after they got engaged, and a source has now insisted the pair harbour no “bad blood”.

They added to Page Six: “There was no dramatic falling out between Channing and Zoë.

“They really just grew apart and decided it was best for them to go their separate ways.

“(They) handled the breakup very maturely (after) they came to a mutual realization that they were better off friends than romantic partners.”

Since the pair split, a second source has said Zoë has stayed upbeat as she “has a lot on her mind” with her career.

Zoë was also reportedly in high spirits at a Halloween party in the wake of her break-up from Channing.

Another insider told Page Six about how the actress seemed unphased by the split when she attended a star-studded Princess Diana-themed party hosted by Unemployed and The Frankie Shop at members’ club Chez Margaux: “She was in a good mood and seemed really happy… dancing all night and having cocktails.”

The source added Zoë spent most of the evening hanging out with her actress friend Dianna Agron, 38, and didn’t leave until the early hours.

They said: “She helped close it down at 2am. (She was) having a great time and was so cute and nice.”

Despite Zoë and Channing’s split, a separate source told UsWeekly there was a chance the couple’s romance could be reignited by them working together on their next project.

The former couple are set to start filming the upcoming ‘Alpha Gang’ in spring 2025 and the insider said: “Film is their passion, so it could bring them back together.

“They thrive while being on set together and will be able to get through it. “Both of them are very professional and there is no bad blood between them.”